Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.14% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the CPS share is $36.40, that puts it down -480.54 from that peak though still a striking -5.42% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.61. The company’s market capitalization is $112.11M, and the average trade volume was 478.13K shares over the past three months.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.7.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) registered a -6.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.14% in intraday trading to $6.27 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.94%, and it has moved by -37.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.06%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.50, which implies an increase of 79.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, CPS is trading at a discount of -458.21% off the target high and -314.67% off the low.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,521.10% this quarter and then drop -96.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $594.75 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $637.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $696.88 million and $668.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.70% and then drop by -4.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.40%. While earnings are projected to return -19.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.50% per annum.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.32%, with the float percentage being 103.40%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.99 million shares (or 17.58% of all shares), a total value of $66.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 million shares, is of Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’s that is approximately 12.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 5.73% of the stock, which is worth about $21.83 million.