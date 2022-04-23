Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN)’s Stock Is Up 68.74%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.56% or -$1.39. The 52-week high for the GRIN share is $28.93, that puts it down -22.53 from that peak though still a striking 68.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.38. The company’s market capitalization is $428.76M, and the average trade volume was 490.24K shares over the past three months.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) trade information

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) registered a -5.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.56% in intraday trading to $23.61 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.72%, and it has moved by -3.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 200.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.50, which implies an increase of 14.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, GRIN is trading at a discount of -31.3% off the target high and -1.65% off the low.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares have gone up 57.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.05% against 17.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.00%. While earnings are projected to return 398.30% in 2022.

GRIN Dividends

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is 2.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)’s Major holders

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. insiders own 34.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.10%, with the float percentage being 33.73%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 1.63% of all shares), a total value of $5.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 1.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio owns about 91890.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 67963.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.96 million.