GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX): With The Stock Up 25.33 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.64% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the GBOX share is $16.50, that puts it down -450.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.24. The company’s market capitalization is $138.54M, and the average trade volume was 357.19K shares over the past three months.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trade information

GreenBox POS (GBOX) registered a -9.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.64% in intraday trading to $3.00 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.54%, and it has moved by -7.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.76%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GreenBox POS has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GreenBox POS (GBOX) shares have gone down -61.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -637.50% against 14.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.21 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.08 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -287.60% in 2022.

GBOX Dividends

GreenBox POS is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

GreenBox POS insiders own 54.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.07%, with the float percentage being 26.35%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.98 million shares (or 2.28% of all shares), a total value of $8.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GreenBox POS (GBOX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $2.6 million.