GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Have Dropped -75.32% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.91% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the GOVX share is $7.50, that puts it down -742.7 from that peak though still a striking -3.37% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $6.61M, and the average trade volume was 402.94K shares over the past three months.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) registered a -7.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.91% in intraday trading to $0.89 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.11%, and it has moved by -37.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 85.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, GOVX is trading at a discount of -574.16% off the target high and -574.16% off the low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -87.90% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -42.40% in 2022.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs Inc. insiders own 8.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.75%, with the float percentage being 9.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 4.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59097.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 91551.0, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.