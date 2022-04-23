FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Drops -52.06% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.37% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the FREY share is $14.37, that puts it down -52.06 from that peak though still a striking 19.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14B, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

FREYR Battery (FREY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. FREY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

FREYR Battery (FREY) registered a -3.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.37% in intraday trading to $9.45 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.17%, and it has moved by -14.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.67, which implies an increase of 46.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, FREY is trading at a discount of -111.64% off the target high and -26.98% off the low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FREYR Battery has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FREYR Battery (FREY) shares have gone down -3.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.71% against 19.70.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $750k by the end of Mar 2022.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

FREYR Battery insiders own 26.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.40%, with the float percentage being 72.99%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.71 million shares (or 10.91% of all shares), a total value of $142.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.5 million shares, is of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s that is approximately 9.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $128.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FREYR Battery (FREY) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $12.85 million.