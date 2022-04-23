Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Stock Dropped -41.80% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.25% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the FREQ share is $12.19, that puts it down -718.12 from that peak though still a striking 18.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $59.29M, and the average trade volume was 577.14K shares over the past three months.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) registered a -3.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.25% in intraday trading to $1.49 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.05%, and it has moved by -41.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.35%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 87.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, FREQ is trading at a discount of -1040.94% off the target high and -504.03% off the low.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frequency Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) shares have gone down -77.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.48% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.95 million and $4.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 211.60% and then drop by -73.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -199.90% in 2022.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.96%, with the float percentage being 59.63%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.23 million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $22.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $8.33 million.