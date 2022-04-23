For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.93% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the SMSI share is $6.52, that puts it down -105.03 from that peak though still a striking 10.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $182.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 407.34K shares over the past three months.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) trade information

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) registered a -3.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.93% in intraday trading to $3.18 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.64%, and it has moved by -3.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.54%. The short interest in Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is 1.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.4 day(s) to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Smith Micro Software Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) shares have gone down -45.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -450.00% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -166.70% this quarter and then drop -350.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.79 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.16 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.42 million and $10.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.20% and then jump by 38.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.90%. While earnings are projected to return -722.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.75% per annum.

SMSI Dividends

Smith Micro Software Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)’s Major holders

Smith Micro Software Inc. insiders own 12.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.20%, with the float percentage being 39.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 5.01% of all shares), a total value of $13.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $5.95 million.