For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.30% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the CSTL share is $78.92, that puts it down -244.48 from that peak though still a striking -1.48% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.25. The company’s market capitalization is $637.13M, and the average trade volume was 284.97K shares over the past three months.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) trade information

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) registered a -2.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.30% in intraday trading to $22.91 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.68%, and it has moved by -47.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.10%.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Castle Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) shares have gone down -63.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -108.13% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -113.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.36 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.88 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.3 million and $16.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.00% and then jump by 48.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -129.10% in 2022.

CSTL Dividends

Castle Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s Major holders

Castle Biosciences Inc. insiders own 9.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.96%, with the float percentage being 96.70%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.12 million shares (or 12.26% of all shares), a total value of $133.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 4.74% of the stock, which is worth about $51.66 million.