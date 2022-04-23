Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) Has Been Falling -78.89% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.99% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the ENJY share is $12.16, that puts it down -481.82 from that peak though still a striking -15.79% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.42. The company’s market capitalization is $267.04M, and the average trade volume was 128.18K shares over the past three months.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ENJY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) trade information

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) registered a -18.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.99% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.58%, and it has moved by -44.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.89%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 67.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ENJY is trading at a discount of -617.7% off the target high and -91.39% off the low.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enjoy Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) shares have gone down -81.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.90% against 19.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.78 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

ENJY Dividends

Enjoy Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s Major holders

Enjoy Technology Inc. insiders own 52.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.05%, with the float percentage being 44.47%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $5.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Marshall Wace North America L.p.’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.0 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40064.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.41 million market value.