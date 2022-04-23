Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR):The Stock Was Up 8.12 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the EAR share is $58.12, that puts it down -1528.01 from that peak though still a striking 8.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.28. The company’s market capitalization is $139.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 651.55K shares over the past three months.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Eargo Inc. (EAR) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $3.57 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.70%, and it has moved by -33.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.96%. The short interest in Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is 1.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2,000.00% this quarter and then drop -2.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.77 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.19 million and $22.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.70% and then drop by -1.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -51.60% in 2022.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Eargo Inc. insiders own 13.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.85%, with the float percentage being 88.96%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $30.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.89 million shares, is of Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited’s that is approximately 7.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eargo Inc. (EAR) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $3.68 million.