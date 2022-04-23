Does Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) Still Look Attractive After A -17.21% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.57% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the MYOV share is $27.43, that puts it down -192.43 from that peak though still a striking -1.49% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.52. The company’s market capitalization is $891.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 780.04K shares over the past three months.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. MYOV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) registered a -1.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.57% in intraday trading to $9.38 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.21%, and it has moved by -32.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.96%. The short interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is 4.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.80, which implies an increase of 58.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, MYOV is trading at a discount of -326.44% off the target high and -27.93% off the low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Myovant Sciences Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) shares have gone down -54.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.97% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.70% this quarter and then jump 34.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 307.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.09 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.23 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 15.80% in 2022.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Myovant Sciences Ltd. insiders own 56.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.00%, with the float percentage being 86.86%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.69 million shares (or 7.17% of all shares), a total value of $150.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.77 million shares, is of Bellevue Group AG’s that is approximately 6.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $32.3 million.