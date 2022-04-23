Does Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) Still Look Attractive After A -14.53% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.85% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the MILE share is $12.74, that puts it down -1174.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $134.79M, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Metromile Inc. (MILE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MILE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Metromile Inc. (MILE) registered a -3.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.85% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.53%, and it has moved by -25.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.34, which implies an increase of 25.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.34 and $1.34 respectively. As a result, MILE is trading at a discount of -34.0% off the target high and -34.0% off the low.

Metromile Inc. (MILE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Metromile Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Metromile Inc. (MILE) shares have gone down -71.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.14% against 1.00.

While earnings are projected to return -99.40% in 2022.

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

Metromile Inc. insiders own 19.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.42%, with the float percentage being 85.40%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 7.32% of all shares), a total value of $33.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.0 million shares, is of Miller Value Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Metromile Inc. (MILE) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust owns about 6.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.67 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $9.47 million.