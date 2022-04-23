Does Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMLX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.40% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AMLX share is $33.41, that puts it down -235.11 from that peak though still a striking 1.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.84. The company’s market capitalization is $586.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 804.77K shares over the past three months.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) registered a 0.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.40% in intraday trading to $9.97 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.58%, and it has moved by -51.29% in 30 days. The short interest in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) is 1.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.33, which implies an increase of 60.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, AMLX is trading at a discount of -251.05% off the target high and -0.3% off the low.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

While earnings are projected to return -108.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 65.00% per annum.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 29.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.45%, with the float percentage being 27.75%.