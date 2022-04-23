Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) After A -16.67% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the VZIO share is $28.80, that puts it down -329.85 from that peak though still a striking -0.9% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31B, and the average trade volume was 713.92K shares over the past three months.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.47% in intraday trading to $6.70 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.67%, and it has moved by -28.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.86%.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VIZIO Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) shares have gone down -67.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 113.64% against 3.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $764.86 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $529.81 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -151.40% in 2022.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

VIZIO Holding Corp. insiders own 55.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.93%, with the float percentage being 33.87%. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 1.20% of all shares), a total value of $28.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.17 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $19.82 million.