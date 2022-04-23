Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) After A 0.91% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.91% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OP share is $12.09, that puts it down -1819.05 from that peak though still a striking 38.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $18.77M, and the average trade volume was 5.59 million shares over the past three months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

OceanPal Inc. (OP) registered a 0.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.91%, and it has moved by -19.23% in 30 days.

While earnings are projected to return 101.70% in 2022.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for OceanPal Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 31.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

OceanPal Inc. insiders own 7.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.00%, with the float percentage being 14.00%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.64% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 1.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OceanPal Inc. (OP) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF owns about 14267.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74473.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6681.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $34874.0.