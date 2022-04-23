Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Investing Potential Is $2.19

During the last session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.83% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the CELZ share is $25.15, that puts it down -1048.4 from that peak though still a striking 39.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $15.97M, and the average trade volume was 4.64 million shares over the past three months.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) registered a 6.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.83% in intraday trading to $2.19 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.41%, and it has moved by -29.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.05%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 78.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CELZ is trading at a discount of -356.62% off the target high and -356.62% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 109.40% in 2022.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.90%, with the float percentage being 11.64%.