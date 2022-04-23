Could Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.13% or -$2.48. The 52-week high for the CTRN share is $111.44, that puts it down -297.57 from that peak though still a striking 1.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.59. The company’s market capitalization is $249.75M, and the average trade volume was 522.97K shares over the past three months.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) trade information

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) registered a -8.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.13% in intraday trading to $28.03 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.43%, and it has moved by -13.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.15%.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citi Trends Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) shares have gone down -63.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.60% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.40% this quarter and then drop -27.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.06 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $254.5 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return 64.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

CTRN Dividends

Citi Trends Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s Major holders

Citi Trends Inc. insiders own 5.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.54%, with the float percentage being 111.10%. Victory Capital Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.69 million shares (or 8.13% of all shares), a total value of $50.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $47.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 3.51% of the stock, which is worth about $23.08 million.