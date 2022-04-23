Could AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.11% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the AGRI share is $8.45, that puts it down -278.92 from that peak though still a striking 49.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $36.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.41 million shares over the past three months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) registered a -5.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.11% in intraday trading to $2.23 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.90%, and it has moved by -38.74% in 30 days. The short interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is 52100.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.40, which implies an increase of 76.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.40 and $9.40 respectively. As a result, AGRI is trading at a discount of -321.52% off the target high and -321.52% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -130.20% in 2022.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. insiders own 19.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.02%, with the float percentage being 1.26%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21866.0 shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $45481.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19538.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $40639.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17646.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37938.0 market value.