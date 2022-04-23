Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) Is Down -38.93% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.85% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the CRTX share is $121.98, that puts it down -3152.8 from that peak though still a striking -0.8% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.78. The company’s market capitalization is $116.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 764.49K shares over the past three months.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. CRTX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) trade information

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) registered a -3.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.85% in intraday trading to $3.75 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.53%, and it has moved by -38.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.20%. The short interest in Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) is 8.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.60, which implies an increase of 50.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CRTX is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and 46.67% off the low.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.40% this quarter and then jump 34.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -14.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.30% per annum.

CRTX Dividends

Cortexyme Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s Major holders

Cortexyme Inc. insiders own 32.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.03%, with the float percentage being 88.08%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.95 million shares (or 13.23% of all shares), a total value of $362.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 11.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $319.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 2.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $228.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 7.45% of the stock, which is worth about $204.16 million.