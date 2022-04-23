Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Stock Jumped 14.92% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the YOU share is $65.70, that puts it down -125.0 from that peak though still a striking 35.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.79. The company’s market capitalization is $4.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 967.19K shares over the past three months.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $29.20 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.71%, and it has moved by 14.92% in 30 days. The short interest in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is 6.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.33, which implies an increase of 3.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, YOU is trading at a discount of -16.44% off the target high and 10.96% off the low.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clear Secure Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares have gone down -32.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.61% against 14.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.33 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -277.30% in 2022.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Clear Secure Inc. insiders own 49.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.42%, with the float percentage being 166.32%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.29 million shares (or 28.67% of all shares), a total value of $667.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.29 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $291.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 12.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 16.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $393.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $70.15 million.