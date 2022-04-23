Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.02% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the CRGE share is $8.46, that puts it down -35.36 from that peak though still a striking 67.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $947.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 190.80K shares over the past three months.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) registered a -5.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.02% in intraday trading to $6.25 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.04%, and it has moved by 8.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 153.04%.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc. insiders own 53.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.59%, with the float percentage being 3.41%. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 60000.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15000.0 shares, is of Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $53250.0.