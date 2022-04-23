Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE: CELP) Given A -473.44% drop From High?

During the last session, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s traded shares were 0.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CELP share is $3.67, that puts it down -473.44 from that peak though still a striking 1.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $7.39M, and the average trade volume was 423.94K shares over the past three months.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CELP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) trade information

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.36% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -56.53%, and it has moved by -67.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.22%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 81.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, CELP is trading at a discount of -446.88% off the target high and -446.88% off the low.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -48.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.78 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.5 million by the end of Mar 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $91.25 million and $68.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -58.60% and then drop by -30.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.00%. While earnings are projected to return -170.10% in 2022.

CELP Dividends

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s Major holders

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. insiders own 64.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.47%, with the float percentage being 4.14%. Spire Wealth Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 33019.0 shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $36991.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31916.0 shares, is of Platform Technology Partners’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $35755.0.