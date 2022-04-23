Can Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -17.38% YTD?

During the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.01% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the LKCO share is $3.00, that puts it down -500.0 from that peak though still a striking 22.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $177.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) registered a 3.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.01% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.02%, and it has moved by -18.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.36%. The short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 9.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.50%. While earnings are projected to return -14.50% in 2022.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders own 15.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.39%, with the float percentage being 5.16%. Sicart Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.55 million shares (or 1.00% of all shares), a total value of $4.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.89 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.