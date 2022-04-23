BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.34% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the BCTX share is $12.47, that puts it down -67.38 from that peak though still a striking 62.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $118.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 958.83K shares over the past three months.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) registered a 2.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.34% in intraday trading to $7.45 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.47%, and it has moved by -18.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 127.13%. The short interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) is 1.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 62.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, BCTX is trading at a discount of -235.57% off the target high and -101.34% off the low.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) shares have gone down -2.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -755.56% against 0.30.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. insiders own 25.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.65%, with the float percentage being 35.92%. Voloridge Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.98% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Redmond Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 32089.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4039.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $32715.0.