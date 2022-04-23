Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.04

During the last session, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.59% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AQMS share is $3.82, that puts it down -267.31 from that peak though still a striking 27.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $77.86M, and the average trade volume was 944.97K shares over the past three months.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. AQMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) registered a -4.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.59% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.61%, and it has moved by -27.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 86.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, AQMS is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -573.08% off the low.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aqua Metals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) shares have gone down -48.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.54% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 58.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 304.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Aqua Metals Inc. insiders own 3.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.35%, with the float percentage being 24.20%. Baird Financial Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.4 million shares (or 4.77% of all shares), a total value of $4.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.22 million.