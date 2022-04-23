Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) Received An -49.73% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.50% or -$1.8. The 52-week high for the APPN share is $149.82, that puts it down -202.06 from that peak though still a striking 5.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.85. The company’s market capitalization is $3.77B, and the average trade volume was 517.10K shares over the past three months.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Appian Corporation (APPN) registered a -3.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.50% in intraday trading to $49.60 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.97%, and it has moved by -20.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.69%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.00, which implies an increase of 14.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, APPN is trading at a discount of -31.05% off the target high and 15.32% off the low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Appian Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Appian Corporation (APPN) shares have gone down -49.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.12% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -633.30% this quarter and then drop -216.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.31 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.99 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $81.63 million and $88.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.80% and then jump by 15.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.60%. While earnings are projected to return -157.40% in 2022.

APPN Dividends

Appian Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

Appian Corporation insiders own 2.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.74%, with the float percentage being 71.86%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 351 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.17 million shares (or 15.55% of all shares), a total value of $402.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.28 million shares, is of Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP’s that is approximately 13.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $344.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Appian Corporation (APPN) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $73.63 million.