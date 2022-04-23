Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Has Gained 111.70% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $129.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.60% or -$10.63. The 52-week high for the AMR share is $164.69, that puts it down -27.43 from that peak though still a striking 90.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29B, and the average trade volume was 498.37K shares over the past three months.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $10.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) registered a -7.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.60% in intraday trading to $129.24 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.50%, and it has moved by -2.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 835.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $155.00, which implies an increase of 16.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $155.00 and $155.00 respectively. As a result, AMR is trading at a discount of -19.93% off the target high and -19.93% off the low.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares have gone up 106.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 357.32% against 18.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $727.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.20%. While earnings are projected to return 215.20% in 2022.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. insiders own 17.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.22%, with the float percentage being 71.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.39 million shares (or 7.58% of all shares), a total value of $69.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 million shares, is of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $16.38 million.