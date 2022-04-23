Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) Have Dropped -34.35% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.14% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ALF share is $22.50, that puts it down -1390.07 from that peak though still a striking 9.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $24.90M, and the average trade volume was 704.05K shares over the past three months.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) trade information

Alfi Inc. (ALF) registered a 4.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.14% in intraday trading to $1.51 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.03%, and it has moved by -18.82% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.54, which implies an increase of 87.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.54 and $12.54 respectively. As a result, ALF is trading at a discount of -730.46% off the target high and -730.46% off the low.

ALF Dividends

Alfi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s Major holders

Alfi Inc. insiders own 49.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.53%, with the float percentage being 4.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46794.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alfi Inc. (ALF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59722.0, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.39 million.