AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -8.33% Year-To-Date

During the last session, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.90% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AGMH share is $26.50, that puts it down -1104.55 from that peak though still a striking 37.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $48.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 333.03K shares over the past three months.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) trade information

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) registered a -0.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.90% in intraday trading to $2.20 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.78%, and it has moved by 36.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.14%. The short interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) is 92040.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.00%. While earnings are projected to return 27.80% in 2022.

AGMH Dividends

AGM Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s Major holders

AGM Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 39.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.24%, with the float percentage being 12.02%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21233.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14953.0 shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 15317.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12918.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.