A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL)

During the last session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the LYEL share is $19.84, that puts it down -281.54 from that peak though still a striking 5.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35B, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LYEL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $5.20 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.53%, and it has moved by 2.77% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 68.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, LYEL is trading at a discount of -303.85% off the target high and -188.46% off the low.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares have gone down -62.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.76% against 12.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -22.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.90% per annum.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. insiders own 16.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.72%, with the float percentage being 47.62%. MWG Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.16 million shares (or 8.42% of all shares), a total value of $156.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.09 million shares, is of Apoletto Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $116.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $5.3 million.