A Quick Glance At AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Stock: It Is up 48.61% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 4.13 Percent

During the last session, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.59% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the LIDR share is $12.25, that puts it down -143.06 from that peak though still a striking 48.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.59. The company’s market capitalization is $849.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 613.38K shares over the past three months.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. LIDR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

AEye Inc. (LIDR) registered a -0.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.59% in intraday trading to $5.04 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.92%, and it has moved by -5.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.60%. The short interest in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 1.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 61.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, LIDR is trading at a discount of -197.62% off the target high and -78.57% off the low.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AEye Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AEye Inc. (LIDR) shares have gone up 19.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.61% against 11.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.1 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -144.80% in 2022.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

AEye Inc. insiders own 15.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.27%, with the float percentage being 37.11%. KPCB XVI Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.86 million shares (or 47.40% of all shares), a total value of $75.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.91 million shares, is of Intel Corporation’s that is approximately 23.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AEye Inc. (LIDR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 100000.0, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.