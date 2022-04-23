A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS), As It Continued To Fall -57.20% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the NGMS share is $73.54, that puts it down -518.5 from that peak though still a striking 2.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.59. The company’s market capitalization is $298.68M, and the average trade volume was 294.62K shares over the past three months.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NGMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) trade information

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.94% in intraday trading to $11.89 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.44%, and it has moved by -16.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.94%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.50, which implies an increase of 58.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, NGMS is trading at a discount of -185.95% off the target high and -68.21% off the low.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NeoGames S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) shares have gone down -69.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.61% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 70.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.56 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.55 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.01 million and $21.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.80% and then jump by 4.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 268.70% in 2022.

NGMS Dividends

NeoGames S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s Major holders

NeoGames S.A. insiders own 59.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.69%, with the float percentage being 93.85%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 3.16% of all shares), a total value of $21.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.75 million shares, is of Hound Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 2.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $13.77 million.