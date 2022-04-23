A -195.08% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH)

During the last session, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s traded shares were 0.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.79% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the AVAH share is $13.00, that puts it down -326.23 from that peak though still a striking 3.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.95. The company’s market capitalization is $553.24M, and the average trade volume was 621.93K shares over the past three months.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AVAH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) registered a -3.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.79% in intraday trading to $3.05 this Friday, 04/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.13%, and it has moved by -44.24% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.09, which implies an increase of 56.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, AVAH is trading at a discount of -195.08% off the target high and -63.93% off the low.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) shares have gone down -58.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.76% against 8.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $421.78 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $499.24 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -116.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.22% per annum.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.12%, with the float percentage being 101.94%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 81.6 million shares (or 44.31% of all shares), a total value of $603.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.66 million shares, is of J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC’s that is approximately 26.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $360.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) shares are Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd owns about 3.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $9.51 million.