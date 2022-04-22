Year-To-Date, iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Price Has Decrease -42.62%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -5.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the IBIO share is $1.95, that puts it down -509.38 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $74.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 million shares over the past three months.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

iBio Inc. (IBIO) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.77%, and it has moved by -23.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.95%. The short interest in iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 11.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 81.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, IBIO is trading at a discount of -681.25% off the target high and -212.5% off the low.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iBio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares have gone down -64.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.65% against 0.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $250k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600k by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.00%. While earnings are projected to return 80.30% in 2022.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

iBio Inc. insiders own 1.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.68%, with the float percentage being 20.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.48 million shares (or 7.10% of all shares), a total value of $8.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.51 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iBio Inc. (IBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.12 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $3.81 million.