Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Has Been Falling -71.58% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares were 0.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.11% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the YSG share is $13.33, that puts it down -2015.87 from that peak though still a striking 4.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $281.95M, and the average trade volume was 5.24 million shares over the past three months.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) registered a 3.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.16%, and it has moved by -29.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.85, which implies an increase of 91.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.43 and $17.14 respectively. As a result, YSG is trading at a discount of -2620.63% off the target high and -603.17% off the low.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yatsen Holding Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares have gone down -81.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.17% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $256.46 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $219.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $304.9 million and $223.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.90% and then drop by -1.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 45.80% in 2022.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Yatsen Holding Limited insiders own 6.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.91%, with the float percentage being 40.41%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 40.45 million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $86.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.78 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 3.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $5.72 million.