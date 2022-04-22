Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) Received An -55.01% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s traded shares were 2.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.93% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the WKSP share is $15.80, that puts it down -496.23 from that peak though still a striking 27.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.93. The company’s market capitalization is $46.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 143.50K shares over the past three months.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) trade information

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) registered a -2.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.93% in intraday trading to $2.65 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.77%, and it has moved by 19.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.23%. The short interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Worksport Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) shares have gone down -55.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.10% against 7.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $450k by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.40%. While earnings are projected to return -58.10% in 2022.

WKSP Dividends

Worksport Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s Major holders

Worksport Ltd. insiders own 30.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.77%, with the float percentage being 6.82%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 65150.0 shares (or 0.39% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58826.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 73432.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 64983.0, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $0.26 million.