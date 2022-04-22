Why Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares were 1.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.60% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the LICY share is $14.28, that puts it down -111.87 from that peak though still a striking 10.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) registered a -2.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.60% in intraday trading to $6.74 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.01%, and it has moved by -21.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.94%. The short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is 4.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.18 day(s) to cover.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares have gone down -42.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.70% against 20.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.3 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.25 million by the end of Jan 2022.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. insiders own 31.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.42%, with the float percentage being 48.70%. Moore Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 3.06% of all shares), a total value of $58.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.41 million shares, is of Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a.’s that is approximately 2.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $18.0 million.