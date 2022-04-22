What Will Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Be Like After It Drops -616.98% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s traded shares were 1.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.96% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the PYXS share is $19.00, that puts it down -616.98 from that peak though still a striking -13.21% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.00. The company’s market capitalization is $108.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 78.15K shares over the past three months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PYXS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) registered a -11.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.96% in intraday trading to $2.65 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -41.50%, and it has moved by -46.14% in 30 days. The short interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 86.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PYXS is trading at a discount of -843.4% off the target high and -390.57% off the low.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pyxis Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) shares have gone down -78.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.38% against 12.00.

While earnings are projected to return -501.70% in 2022.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Oncology Inc. insiders own 14.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.87%, with the float percentage being 15.14%.