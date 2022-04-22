What To Expect Going Ahead For Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Given Its 4.41 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the recent session, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares were 28.74 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.41% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SNDL share is $1.49, that puts it down -181.13 from that peak though still a striking 24.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34B, and the average trade volume was 100.49 million shares over the past three months.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. SNDL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) registered a 4.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.41% in intraday trading to $0.53 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.69%, and it has moved by -13.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.37%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.96, which implies an increase of 44.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.75 and $1.14 respectively. As a result, SNDL is trading at a discount of -115.09% off the target high and -41.51% off the low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.39 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $147.26 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 129.80% and then jump by 1,461.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -63.70% in 2022.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Sundial Growers Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.63%, with the float percentage being 4.66%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.84 million shares (or 1.32% of all shares), a total value of $14.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.38 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF owns about 15.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.83 million.