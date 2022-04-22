We Just Learned Something New! After Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN)’s -8.88% Loss This Week

During the last session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s traded shares were 1.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.74% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the HYZN share is $11.37, that puts it down -157.82 from that peak though still a striking 12.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.14 million shares over the past three months.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) registered a -7.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.74% in intraday trading to $4.41 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.88%, and it has moved by -24.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.23%. The short interest in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 7.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.4 day(s) to cover.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hyzon Motors Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares have gone down -20.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -428.57% against 11.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.56 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.28 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 91.50% in 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Hyzon Motors Inc. insiders own 63.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.61%, with the float percentage being 37.58%. Public Investment Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.03 million shares (or 3.24% of all shares), a total value of $55.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.68 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $3.23 million.