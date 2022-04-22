We Just Learned Something New About Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) This Week With Its -17.96% Loss

During the recent session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares were 5.46 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the RIVN share is $179.47, that puts it down -444.67 from that peak though still a striking -1.31% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.38. The company’s market capitalization is $30.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.78 million shares over the past three months.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RIVN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.64.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $32.95 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.96%, and it has moved by -28.06% in 30 days. The short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 34.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.71, which implies an increase of 55.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $112.00 respectively. As a result, RIVN is trading at a discount of -239.91% off the target high and -6.22% off the low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rivian Automotive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.67 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $380.53 million by the end of Mar 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders own 16.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.16%, with the float percentage being 79.59%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 626 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 162.08 million shares (or 18.16% of all shares), a total value of $16.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 158.36 million shares, is of Amazon.com, Inc.’s that is approximately 17.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $520.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.24 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $439.18 million.