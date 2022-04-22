Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Fall -3.25% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -46.52% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.15% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the VKTX share is $7.20, that puts it down -192.68 from that peak though still a striking -3.25% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $188.24M, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VKTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) registered a -3.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.15% in intraday trading to $2.46 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.89%, and it has moved by -26.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.78, which implies an increase of 86.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, VKTX is trading at a discount of -1119.51% off the target high and -306.5% off the low.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viking Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) shares have gone down -57.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.13% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.70% this quarter and then drop -5.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.70%. While earnings are projected to return -30.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Viking Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.71%, with the float percentage being 55.26%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.99 million shares (or 10.22% of all shares), a total value of $50.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $32.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 2.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.31 million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $14.51 million.