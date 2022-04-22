Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) Stock Dropped -24.75% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.96% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the VERI share is $37.14, that puts it down -164.34 from that peak though still a striking 7.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.06. The company’s market capitalization is $511.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 409.95K shares over the past three months.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. VERI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) trade information

Veritone Inc. (VERI) registered a -3.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.96% in intraday trading to $14.05 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.62%, and it has moved by -24.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.39%. The short interest in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) is 3.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.29, which implies an increase of 50.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, VERI is trading at a discount of -248.75% off the target high and -28.11% off the low.

Veritone Inc. (VERI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veritone Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veritone Inc. (VERI) shares have gone down -43.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.50% against 20.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 257.10% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 82.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.87 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.14 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.82 million and $18.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 166.80% and then jump by 81.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.50%. While earnings are projected to return -22.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 50.00% per annum.

VERI Dividends

Veritone Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s Major holders

Veritone Inc. insiders own 13.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.71%, with the float percentage being 62.16%. Banta Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.32 million shares (or 6.63% of all shares), a total value of $52.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.92 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veritone Inc. (VERI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $15.02 million.