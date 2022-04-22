Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) Fall -79.19% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s traded shares were 114.67 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 95.58% or $1.08. The 52-week high for the VLON share is $10.36, that puts it down -368.78 from that peak though still a striking 48.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $8.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 422.50K shares over the past three months.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VLON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) trade information

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) registered a 95.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 95.58% in intraday trading to $2.21 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.29%, and it has moved by -48.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.27%. The short interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 81.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VLON is trading at a discount of -442.99% off the target high and -442.99% off the low.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) shares have gone down -79.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.28% against 0.30.

While earnings are projected to return -100.90% in 2022.

VLON Dividends

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON)’s Major holders

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 52.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.05%, with the float percentage being 14.98%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 2.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 9542.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52194.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8299.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $45395.0.