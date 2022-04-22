Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Rose 17.73% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -44.60%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares were 5.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.44% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the TOST share is $69.93, that puts it down -263.65 from that peak though still a striking 17.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.82. The company’s market capitalization is $9.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.94 million shares over the past three months.

Toast Inc. (TOST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TOST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Toast Inc. (TOST) registered a -2.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.44% in intraday trading to $19.23 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.99%, and it has moved by -4.99% in 30 days. The short interest in Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is 19.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toast Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toast Inc. (TOST) shares have gone down -62.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.07% against 5.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $488.52 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $483.13 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -237.40% in 2022.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc. insiders own 11.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.38%, with the float percentage being 63.58%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 27.53 million shares (or 11.92% of all shares), a total value of $955.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.0 million shares, is of Lead Edge Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 5.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $451.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toast Inc. (TOST) shares are Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 4.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $172.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $82.98 million.