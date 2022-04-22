Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE)

During the last session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s traded shares were 9.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.35% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the GTE share is $2.02, that puts it down -14.12 from that peak though still a striking 75.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $601.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.20 million shares over the past three months.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) registered a -6.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.35% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.32%, and it has moved by 13.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 196.23%. The short interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.80%. While earnings are projected to return 105.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. insiders own 2.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.70%, with the float percentage being 18.12%. GMT Capital Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.13 million shares (or 7.93% of all shares), a total value of $21.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.96 million shares, is of Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a.’s that is approximately 2.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio owns about 6.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $1.77 million.