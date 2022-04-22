The Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Stock Dropped 14.63% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s traded shares were 2.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.37% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the PTPI share is $5.20, that puts it down -268.79 from that peak though still a striking 25.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $28.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.81 million shares over the past three months.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) registered a -5.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.37% in intraday trading to $1.41 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.49%, and it has moved by 14.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.37%. The short interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) is 0.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 61.10% in 2022.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 30.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.75%, with the float percentage being 9.64%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 1.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 64076.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43424.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $86848.0.