The Current Price For Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares were 1.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.76% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the OUST share is $14.99, that puts it down -316.39 from that peak though still a striking 20.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $651.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.23 million shares over the past three months.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. OUST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Ouster Inc. (OUST) registered a -4.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.76% in intraday trading to $3.60 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.89%, and it has moved by -4.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.22%. The short interest in Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 11.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.60, which implies an increase of 68.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, OUST is trading at a discount of -372.22% off the target high and -94.44% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -6.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Ouster Inc. insiders own 39.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.88%, with the float percentage being 59.64%. Tao Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.25 million shares (or 6.51% of all shares), a total value of $58.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $55.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ouster Inc. (OUST) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.41 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $17.75 million.