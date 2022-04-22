The $0.22 Value Of Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s traded shares were 2.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GPL share is $0.90, that puts it down -309.09 from that peak though still a striking 27.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $99.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.67 million shares over the past three months.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.38%, and it has moved by -19.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.05%. The short interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is 2.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Great Panther Mining Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares have gone down -50.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 145.45% against 8.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.91 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.2 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.80%.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Great Panther Mining Limited insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.55%, with the float percentage being 13.57%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.26 million shares (or 4.55% of all shares), a total value of $9.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.05 million shares, is of Ruffer LLP’s that is approximately 2.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 18.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.31 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $3.23 million.