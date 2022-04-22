Should Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Revive After A -99.29% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.68% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the KODK share is $11.26, that puts it down -99.29 from that peak though still a striking 38.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.45. The company’s market capitalization is $436.52M, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) registered a -5.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.68% in intraday trading to $5.65 this Thursday, 04/21/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.92%, and it has moved by -5.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.64%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies a decrease of -465.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, KODK is trading at a premium of 82.3% off the target high and 82.3% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.70%. While earnings are projected to return 102.80% in 2022, the next five years will return -12.00% per annum.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Eastman Kodak Company insiders own 28.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.80%, with the float percentage being 35.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.54 million shares (or 4.50% of all shares), a total value of $24.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $7.15 million.